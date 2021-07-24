Octagon Capital Advisors LP Purchases 75,500 Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Octagon Capital Advisors LP grew its position in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 530,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,500 shares during the period. I-Mab makes up approximately 9.7% of Octagon Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Octagon Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.73% of I-Mab worth $25,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of I-Mab by 981.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 329,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,990,000 after purchasing an additional 299,397 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in I-Mab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,222,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in I-Mab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $932,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in I-Mab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,833,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in I-Mab by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,212,000 after acquiring an additional 42,070 shares in the last quarter. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get I-Mab alerts:

IMAB stock opened at $73.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.50. I-Mab has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $85.40.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities lifted their price objective on I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.