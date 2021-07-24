Octagon Capital Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Octagon Capital Advisors LP lessened its position in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,128,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 71,600 shares during the period. Curis comprises 9.1% of Octagon Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Octagon Capital Advisors LP owned about 2.33% of Curis worth $24,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRIS. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in Curis by 251.7% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,366,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,000 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Curis by 35.8% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,895,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,460,000 after purchasing an additional 499,636 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Curis by 14.3% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,795,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,330,000 after purchasing an additional 225,090 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Curis by 1.8% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,662,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,822,000 after purchasing an additional 29,796 shares during the period. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC lifted its position in Curis by 11.0% during the first quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,553,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,586,000 after purchasing an additional 153,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRIS opened at $7.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.80 million, a PE ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 2.89. Curis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $17.40.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 62.24% and a negative net margin of 292.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Curis, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRIS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Curis in a report on Monday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Curis in a report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

