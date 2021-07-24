Octagon Capital Advisors LP Sells 75,000 Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Octagon Capital Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. ChemoCentryx comprises approximately 2.9% of Octagon Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Octagon Capital Advisors LP owned 0.22% of ChemoCentryx worth $7,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 28.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 1,120.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 1,443.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ChemoCentryx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Shares of CCXI stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.45. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 91.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $10.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.69 million. Analysts expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Tausif Butt acquired 10,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $120,222.20. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,222.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

