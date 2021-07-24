Octagon Capital Advisors LP Takes $7.48 Million Position in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,475,000. Design Therapeutics comprises about 2.8% of Octagon Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Octagon Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.45% of Design Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $401,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $638,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $702,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,127,000. Institutional investors own 45.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGN opened at $18.29 on Friday. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $50.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.17.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.25). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DSGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

Design Therapeutics Profile

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

