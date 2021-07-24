Octagon Capital Advisors LP Takes Position in Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Octagon Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 373,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,910,000. Connect Biopharma accounts for approximately 2.6% of Octagon Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Octagon Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.65% of Connect Biopharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $55,337,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $1,855,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $925,000. 26.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNTB. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTB opened at $26.00 on Friday. Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $27.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.74.

About Connect Biopharma

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

