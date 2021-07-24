Octagon Capital Advisors LP Takes Position in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,178,000. Merus comprises about 1.6% of Octagon Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Octagon Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.52% of Merus at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Merus by 214.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merus by 26.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Merus by 87.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 9,248 shares in the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Merus during the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Merus by 16.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRUS. raised shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 2,186,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $45,359,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Lex Bakker sold 3,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $81,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS opened at $18.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.78. Merus has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $31.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.57 million, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.61.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Merus had a negative net margin of 248.38% and a negative return on equity of 57.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merus will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

