OctoFi (OCTO) Price Tops $7.87

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded up 15.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 24th. One OctoFi coin can now be bought for $7.87 or 0.00022983 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OctoFi has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. OctoFi has a market cap of $6.28 million and $153,077.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00048666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002756 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00016291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $288.58 or 0.00842205 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005680 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OctoFi Profile

OctoFi (CRYPTO:OCTO) is a coin. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,623 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

OctoFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OctoFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

