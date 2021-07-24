Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Piper Sandler

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $28.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 126.72% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ocular Therapeutix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

NASDAQ:OCUL traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.35. 1,187,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,192. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $942.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.08. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.77.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 591.81% and a negative return on equity of 103.20%. The business had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,867,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,278,000 after buying an additional 354,798 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,548,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,414,000 after buying an additional 461,855 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,353,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,217,000 after buying an additional 232,268 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,294,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 104,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,177,000 after purchasing an additional 139,257 shares during the last quarter. 61.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device designed to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

