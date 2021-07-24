Oddz (ODDZ) Price Down 12.9% Over Last 7 Days

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. Oddz has a market cap of $6.00 million and approximately $434,168.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oddz has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000735 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00039884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00112505 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.51 or 0.00140502 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,760.73 or 0.99832762 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.11 or 0.00890388 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,127,142 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

