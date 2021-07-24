Offshift (XFT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $14,366.00

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00002772 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Offshift has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Offshift has a market cap of $3.19 million and approximately $14,366.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Offshift alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,397.57 or 0.99974048 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00033967 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006031 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00052520 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000777 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00009865 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,350,000 coins. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.