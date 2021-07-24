OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 846,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 335,617 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.42% of OGE Energy worth $27,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,849,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 947,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,655,000 after purchasing an additional 512,436 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,635,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,653,000 after purchasing an additional 548,483 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 26,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OGE shares. Barclays raised shares of OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of OGE opened at $33.63 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $35.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 77.40%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.