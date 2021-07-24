Oikos Price Tops $0.0043 (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 24th. During the last week, Oikos has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Oikos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Oikos has a market cap of $692,120.11 and $13,382.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00039328 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.28 or 0.00126532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.02 or 0.00143324 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,053.04 or 0.99560562 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.03 or 0.00880110 BTC.

About Oikos

Oikos was first traded on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 181,593,659 coins and its circulating supply is 161,299,993 coins. The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

