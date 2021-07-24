OKB (OKB) Price Up 29% Over Last 7 Days

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 24th. One OKB coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.91 or 0.00040918 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OKB has a market capitalization of $834.78 million and approximately $335.53 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OKB has traded up 29% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OKB alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00048605 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00016396 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.86 or 0.00840709 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005756 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About OKB

OKB (OKB) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com . OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OKB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.