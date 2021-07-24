OKCash Price Up 8.5% Over Last Week (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One OKCash coin can now be bought for $0.0256 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OKCash has a total market cap of $2.11 million and $208,822.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OKCash has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OKCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,088.42 or 1.00050729 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00033602 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006095 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00051136 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000807 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00009933 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About OKCash

OKCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 82,303,728 coins. The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

OKCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OKCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.