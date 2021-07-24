Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Holdings Reduced by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Okta worth $29,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Okta by 633.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Okta in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Okta by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 29.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 19.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.94, for a total transaction of $809,719.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,192,717.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.30, for a total transaction of $3,403,373.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,400 shares of company stock valued at $34,074,440. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OKTA. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $257.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.27 and a beta of 0.98. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.05 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $235.49.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The company had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.