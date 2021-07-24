Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 781,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,672 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 1.19% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $67,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMA Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OLLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $92.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.75 and a 1 year high of $123.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.04.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $98,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

