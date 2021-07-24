Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,496 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.92% of Olympic Steel worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Olympic Steel by 731.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 291,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 256,103 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Olympic Steel by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,869,000 after purchasing an additional 77,108 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Olympic Steel in the 1st quarter valued at $1,111,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Olympic Steel by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 410,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,104,000 after purchasing an additional 30,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Olympic Steel by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 171,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 25,369 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $28.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.49. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $320.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.63.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $463.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.20 million. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is currently -21.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

