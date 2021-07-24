Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.83.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OMER. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, WBB Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Omeros stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.18. Omeros has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46. The company has a market capitalization of $884.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57). The business had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 million. Omeros’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omeros will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Omeros news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,857 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $549,169.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,751,245.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $553,577.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,842 shares in the company, valued at $30,998,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMER. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 363.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Omeros by 460.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

