OMG Network Price Up 3.6% Over Last Week (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One OMG Network coin can now be bought for $3.80 or 0.00011042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a total market cap of $532.33 million and $152.36 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.09 or 0.00262087 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000764 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000500 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

