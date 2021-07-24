Omni Trading Up 1% This Week (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One Omni coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.60 or 0.00010461 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Omni has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. Omni has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and $115.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.75 or 0.00368310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00008586 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000567 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,242 coins and its circulating supply is 562,926 coins. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

