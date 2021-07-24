Ontology Reaches Market Capitalization of $567.79 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. Ontology has a total market cap of $567.79 million and approximately $81.70 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00001892 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003563 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00052576 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002372 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00032466 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.93 or 0.00245404 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00034075 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 877,727,426 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

