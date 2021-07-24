Open Governance Token Price Down 3.6% Over Last Week (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 24th. Open Governance Token has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $79,364.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001076 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00048760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00016658 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $287.14 or 0.00842758 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005717 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Open Governance Token Coin Profile

Open Governance Token is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

