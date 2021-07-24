Open Platform (OPEN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $50,500.00

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Open Platform has a market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $50,500.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar. One Open Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform (OPEN) is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

