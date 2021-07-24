Open Predict Token (OPT) Trading Down 3.2% Over Last Week

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 24th. Open Predict Token has a total market cap of $378,365.26 and $1,355.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Predict Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001110 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Open Predict Token has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Open Predict Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00048699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00016195 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.53 or 0.00840322 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005694 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About Open Predict Token

Open Predict Token (OPT) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,478 coins. Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Predict Token’s official message board is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements . Open Predict Token’s official website is openpredict.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Buying and Selling Open Predict Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Predict Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Predict Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Open Predict Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Predict Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.