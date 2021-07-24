Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.01 Million

Equities analysts expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) to post sales of $8.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.30 million to $8.71 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $6.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $34.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.20 million to $36.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $19.30 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $31.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.67%.

OPNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 252,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 45,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.12. The stock has a market cap of $75.40 million, a P/E ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 0.73. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.79 and a 12-month high of $19.90.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

