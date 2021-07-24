Opium (OPIUM) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $68.96 Million

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. In the last seven days, Opium has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Opium coin can now be purchased for about $1.54 or 0.00004476 BTC on popular exchanges. Opium has a total market cap of $6.41 million and approximately $68.96 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00039355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.56 or 0.00126613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00143079 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,347.62 or 0.99843252 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.38 or 0.00876064 BTC.

Opium Coin Profile

Opium’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Buying and Selling Opium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

