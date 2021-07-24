Opium Trading Up 6% Over Last 7 Days (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last seven days, Opium has traded up 6% against the US dollar. Opium has a market capitalization of $6.34 million and $68.70 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opium coin can currently be purchased for about $1.52 or 0.00004496 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00040044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00109555 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.12 or 0.00139041 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,952.15 or 1.00194089 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $303.16 or 0.00894640 BTC.

Opium Profile

Opium was first traded on January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

