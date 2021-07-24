Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 11,425 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $16,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 90.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 791,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $171,912,000 after acquiring an additional 375,234 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $252,000. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 26,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 12,809.4% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 558,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $121,281,000 after buying an additional 554,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HON. Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.07.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HON opened at $229.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $224.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.21 and a 12-month high of $234.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $159.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.