Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,844 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $13,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,590,707,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 505.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,675,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068,870 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,987,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,246,577,000 after purchasing an additional 986,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 109.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,774,000 after purchasing an additional 834,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TXN. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $186.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $172.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $125.43 and a 12 month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

