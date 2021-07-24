Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,926 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Tyler Technologies worth $17,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total transaction of $1,507,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,872,523.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total value of $3,076,399.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,313,365.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,527 shares of company stock worth $19,564,271. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TYL opened at $497.85 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.58 and a twelve month high of $498.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $439.94. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.72 and a beta of 0.58.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

TYL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.00.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.