Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,085 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,156 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Amedisys worth $11,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 745.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMED stock opened at $264.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.99 and a 52-week high of $325.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $256.22.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.77.

In other Amedisys news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total transaction of $255,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total transaction of $324,487.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,099,030.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

