Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of BlackLine worth $12,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackLine by 242.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 372.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 99.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 337.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 11.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BL shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.82.

In other BlackLine news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.24, for a total value of $521,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,910 shares in the company, valued at $11,561,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mika Yamamoto sold 1,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total transaction of $163,039.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,695 shares in the company, valued at $602,929.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 114,897 shares of company stock worth $12,315,274 in the last 90 days. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $115.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.31. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.20 and a 52 week high of $154.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -91.28 and a beta of 0.90.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

BlackLine Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.