Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,577 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $12,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $466,128,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Biogen by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,688,122,000 after buying an additional 936,190 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,110,340,000 after buying an additional 370,371 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Biogen by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $413,152,000 after buying an additional 316,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,957,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

In related news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BIIB stock opened at $325.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $335.26.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. William Blair raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $384.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.28.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.