Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $15,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 235.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 25,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,493,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 411.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 299,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,697,000 after purchasing an additional 241,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 558,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $254,822,000 after purchasing an additional 11,329 shares during the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.81.

TMO stock opened at $532.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $485.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.76. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $399.16 and a fifty-two week high of $533.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total value of $10,033,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,446,696.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

