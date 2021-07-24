Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $13,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 34.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $222,931.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,821 shares of company stock worth $3,863,639 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $92.88 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.74 and a twelve month high of $106.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.70.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.85%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.