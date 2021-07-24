Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,044 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,412 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $16,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,713,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1,318.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,732,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $526,637,000 after buying an additional 9,046,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Comcast by 10.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,862,101,000 after buying an additional 5,155,779 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,891,228,000 after buying an additional 3,887,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Comcast by 283.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,767,366 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $257,962,000 after buying an additional 3,524,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $58.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $59.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.60.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.