Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,425 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $13,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal stock opened at $54.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.65. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $54.76.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.17%.

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

