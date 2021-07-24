Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $10.45 Million Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $10,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 159.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 42,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,371,000 after purchasing an additional 26,233 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 759.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the first quarter worth $1,564,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter worth $488,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,398,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,145,396,000 after purchasing an additional 52,400 shares in the last quarter. 18.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $628.00.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $748.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $684.59. The company has a market capitalization of $314.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.57, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $343.25 and a 12 month high of $756.78.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.