Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $10.98 Million Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,508 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Burlington Stores worth $10,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 374.1% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 2.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,094,000 after purchasing an additional 28,875 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BURL shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.25.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $329.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $319.64. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $175.89 and a one year high of $339.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.76) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.