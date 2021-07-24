Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $12.12 Million Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,663 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,661 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $12,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter valued at $552,001,000. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at $236,997,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 178.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,023,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,257,000 after purchasing an additional 656,010 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter valued at $73,392,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 11,172.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,188,000 after purchasing an additional 405,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAP. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.20.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $138.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $170.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.98. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $104.64 and a 52 week high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 21.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

