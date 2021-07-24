Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $12.35 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,284 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1,515.0% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEP stock opened at $157.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $157.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.95.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

