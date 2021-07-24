Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $12.53 Million Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Omnicom Group worth $12,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 13,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 22,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Macquarie raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMC opened at $72.30 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $86.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.31.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

