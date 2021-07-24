Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $13.39 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $13,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 75.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LMT opened at $380.77 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $402.38. The company has a market capitalization of $105.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $382.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 41.87%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.57.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

