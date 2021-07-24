Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $14.57 Million Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,622 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Healthpeak Properties worth $14,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.8% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 22.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $30,706.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $36.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.71. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.47.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 73.17%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.59.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

