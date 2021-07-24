Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,577 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,848 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $1,648,683,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,506,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,535,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,113 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,019,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,769,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $992,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380,503 shares during the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:XOM opened at $57.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.83. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.48 billion, a PE ratio of -12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.63.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

