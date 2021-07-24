Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,659,701,000 after buying an additional 2,639,429 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,155,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,283,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,806 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,698,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795,555 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,571,000 after purchasing an additional 682,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $629,391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $368.20 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $251.32 and a 12 month high of $368.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $345.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

