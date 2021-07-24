Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 135,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $13,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,330,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,348,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,952,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 105.0% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 119,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after buying an additional 60,978 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 74,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after buying an additional 18,767 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:ICVT opened at $100.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.55. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18.

