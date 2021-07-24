Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 1.44% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $10,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 71,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 20,047 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 380,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,057,000 after purchasing an additional 60,488 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,804,000.

SGOV opened at $100.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.02. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $100.05.

