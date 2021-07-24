Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Advance Auto Parts worth $9,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,770,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,948,000 after buying an additional 113,891 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,701,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,268,000 after buying an additional 9,640 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,210,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,156,000 after buying an additional 26,263 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,667,000 after buying an additional 525,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth $170,946,000. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

In related news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,581.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 400 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $214.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.46 and a fifty-two week high of $215.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.00.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.63.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.