Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $13,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.40.

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total value of $1,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 10,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.91, for a total transaction of $5,619,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDXX stock opened at $693.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $347.54 and a twelve month high of $696.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $605.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.16 billion, a PE ratio of 89.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.90.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The company had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.